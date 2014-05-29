Philly Matchmakers Are Helping Lonely Hearts Find Love

King Of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Finding love in today’s society is not easy for anyone, especially for busy professionals in a big city like Philly. Demanding jobs, hectic commutes, jam packed social schedules with friends and family—it’s no wonder there’s little time to devote to scouting out a date, let alone Mr. or Mrs. Right. When so much time is spent with co-workers and other acquaintances, it’s easy to see why so many people are still stuck in the love department—accepting dating advice from the wrong people.



“Many people are following the wrong advice when it comes to looking for love. ‘The moment you stop looking is the day you find it,’ and ‘Take time to work on yourself and love will come to you’ …. This is certainly not the type of advice you receive when looking for a job or when the landlord has just slipped a 30 day notice of eviction under your door,” states King of Prussia dating service, Philadelphia Singles. Nobody would follow that advice because not many people believe they’re going to land a high paying job while sitting on their couches watching TV—and landlords aren’t just going to let tenants get away without paying their rent just because they’re good people. When it comes to meeting that special someone, single people are often advised to take time to get to know themselves—and hopefully, out of the air, Mr. or Mrs. Right will come along when they least expect it.



Though it can easy to fall into following this advice after hearing it over and over again, Philadelphia Singles matchmaking team knows it’s not helpful, not when it comes to finding the person to settle down with. In fact, this advice can be very frustrating for many singles, especially coming from people who are happily married or in healthy long term relationships—but it doesn’t have to be like this, it doesn’t have to be so frustrating if you have the right guidance and encouragement in the dating world.



“Being prepared and having the right mindset can go a long way when it comes to finding love,” explains Philadelphia Singles. “It’s about making the right choices and taking a proactive approach to dating.” With their matchmaking business in the prime of King of Prussia, the matchmaking team at Philadelphia Singles has been creating long term relationships out of perpetual singles for more than 25 years. Much of their success comes from matchmaker intuition and many years of working with thousands of singles in the King of Prussia and Philly area—helping them find their one true love.



For those who are interested in finding out more information about Philadelphia Singles can contact a dating professional by calling (610) 200-8177 or visiting: http://datinginphilly.com



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia Singles is a personalized matchmaking service, a friendlier and safer alternative to online dating. The matchmakers take time to get to know clients on a one-to-one level to fully learn what they’re looking for in a partner and relationship. Philadelphia Singles matchmakers ensure the safety and compatibility of matches by running extensive background and criminal checks and utilizing their unique 72 PT Compatibility Test. This makes dating fun, safe, and enjoyable for clients.



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