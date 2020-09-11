Philly Roofing Booking Fall 2020 Residential and Commercial Roofing Projects Immediately

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- Philly Roofing, a Philadelphia-area roofing company, is now booking fall 2020 residential and commercial roofing projects in and around Philadelphia immediately. For the past several decades, property owners have turned to this company for roof replacement, roof installation, siding services, and even gutter and downspout services. The company also performs all services related to flat roofing, shingle roofing, and metal roofing.



While shingle roofing and flat roofing are two of the company's more popular roofing materials, the company also encourages its clients to consider the benefits of metal roofing. One of the benefits of metal roofing is that it can last anywhere from 40 to 70 years as opposed to asphalt shingle roofing that typically needs replacement every 10 to 20 years (depending upon its wear and tear.)



One of the other big benefits of metal roofing is that it is very resilient. Metal roofing is considered a class 4 impact-resistant roof, which means it can stand up better against hail and high winds. It's heat resistant and is less likely to have any algae, mildew, and mold buildup because of its antifungal qualities. Last but not least, metal roofing is the greener option because it is made of recycled materials and is also recyclable at the end of its life.



Although metal roofing has its perks, one of the reasons people shy away from it is because of its high installation cost. Anyone interested in learning more about the cost of metal roofing, or would like to receive a more detailed comparison of shingle and metal roofing, can visit https://phillyroofing.com, and fill out a contact form.



