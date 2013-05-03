Philly Roofing Encourages Homeowners to Take Advantage of Energy Efficient Tax Credits

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Philly Roofing has been a reliable and professional roofer in Philadelphia for over twenty-five years. Serving all of Philadelphia and surrounding areas, Philly Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services. Along with roofing, Philly Roofing also provides service in the following areas: gutters, windows, siding, doors, skylights, and much more. Philly Roofing is also available for emergency repairs any day of the week and any time of day. Now, Philly Roofing is encouraging customers to take advantage of energy efficient roofs and the applicable tax credits.



Certain federal tax credits are available for homeowners that make qualified repairs and improvements to their roof surfaces. In order to qualify, the property undergoing improvement must be a principal residence and has to be an existing home. New construction homes and rental properties don’t qualify for certain tax credits. Both metal and asphalt roofs can qualify for the tax credit. A metal roof must have certain pigmented coating and asphalt roofs must be equipped with cooling granules. These qualified roofing products reflect more sun rays and in turn lower the surface temperature.



Lower surface temperatures, sometimes by upwards of 100 degrees lower, will typically translate into a lower amount of heat transferred into a home. Certain Energy Star roofing products have been shown to reduce cooling costs by 10 to 15 percent. The current tax credit expires on December 31, 2013. The tax credit amount is 10 percent of the cost of improvements, up to a maximum of $500. In order to qualify for this tax credit, homeowners must make the physical improvements by the end of 2013. Philly Roofing’s staff will be more than happy to discuss all roofing options with potential customers and go into further detail about energy efficient roofing.



About Philly Roofing

About Philly Roofing

Philly Roofing is a Philadelphia based roofing company with over 25 years of experience.



