Philly Roofing Explores the Importance of Springtime Commercial Roofing Inspections

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Spring is the perfect time of year to clean up residences and start other at-home projects. Therefore, Philly Roofing encourages property owners to include their Philadelphia commercial roofing services in their spring cleaning checklist.



A damaged commercial roof that's left unattended can cause a multitude of problems. April flowers do indeed bring May flowers, but they may also cause water to enter commercial buildings through the roof's dents, holes, and other imperfections. Business owners must schedule a professional roof inspection this spring for an expert to address any readily apparent damages as well as issues that may, quite literally, lie under the surface.



The type of repairs needed heavily depends on the roofing material. Asphalt shingles could start to curl, blister, buckle, or stain. A steel roof may start showing signs of rust. Also, extreme denting may lead to small holes. While a flat roof may last longer than asphalt shingles, all types of roofing need routine maintenance. Outside of physical damage or deterioration of roofing materials due to precipitation and seasonal weather patterns, trapped moisture can lead to mold issues that increase the risk of further damage or water leaks.



Trees and overgrown foliage on a commercial property can be an excellent way to provide shade to visitors and improve the property's curb appeal, but it's crucial to make sure they aren't too close to a building or roof. A large branch that breaks off during a storm could cause damage, and a buildup of dead leaves and pine needles can also impact its overall effectiveness.



About Philly Roofing

Philly Roofing is a Philadelphia based roofing company with over 25 years of experience in providing professional service to each and every one of its customers. If it happens that one needs a roofing company with an assortment of services, one can be sure that Philly Roofing is the best option available. They ultimately offer customers affordable service no matter how large or small the project. They have an unsurpassed safety record, making sure they always take precautions with every job to ensure their workers are taken care of.



