Philly Roofing Is Now Offering Residential Roofing in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Philly Roofing, a Philadelphia roofer located on 12260 Townsend Rd., has just announced that they are now offering residential roofing services in Montgomery County, PA. Philly Roofing realizes that finding an adequate roofing contractor during the last leg of the winter season may be difficult for many communities outside of the Philadelphia area. Especially because the winter weather can be detrimental to the stability of many homes located in Montgomery County, PA due to the harsh winter elements, the move for the company to expand their services to that area was an easy decision.



With a “Code Blue” cold weather declaration recently declared by the Montgomery County Commissioners this past weekend, the chance for a home’s infrastructure and roof to crack is extremely high in Montgomery County. Additionally, if a homeowner neglects to keep his or her home at a stable and warm temperature when the weather is cold, there is also an increased risk that their ceilings and walls may crack due to the cold. The last thing a homeowner needs in addition to cracked walls and ceilings is an unstable roof.



When it comes to Phila roofing companies, Philly roofing has years of gathered knowledge, as well as training and expertise in providing residential roofing services to homes and businesses in Philadelphia County. With roofing contractors who have seen and worked on all kinds of home and business roofs, there is an assurance that the company can provide that other inexperienced and new roofers lack. With a fundamental belief that without a good roof a person cannot have a good home, Philly Roofing has the courteousness and professionalism that would be expected from such a seasoned roofing company.



When selecting a roof repair contractor, Philly Roofing understands that most people select carefully because they are worried about the price, and that it is such a long term investment, that they should be nothing but cautious about the company that they select. Potential clients can rest assured that the roofers from Philly Roofing will lay down all the facts when they come to the home, and will provide a price after making a thorough evaluation of the home’s roof. To hear more about the residential roofing services that Philly Roofing provides please call them right away at 215-848-4900, or visit them on their website http://www.phillyroofing.com, to see a full listing of the services that they provide.



About Philly Roofing

Philly Roofing is a company made up of roofers who care. They have experienced professionals who will handle any homeowner’s roofing needs with the attention they deserve. Whether the needs are commercial or residential, the company’s trained and certified roofing contractors will provide a free estimate for any home or business no matter where they are located.