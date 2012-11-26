Philly Roofing Now Offers Skylight Repairs and Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- As a Philadelphia roofing company, Philly Roofing is proud to now offer more than roofing services to Philadelphia residents, but also skylight repairs and replacements. The Philly roofing contractors will educate homeowners on the best option of where and whether it is a good idea to install a skylight in one’s home. Not only do they provide beauty, but also a positive health aspect as well.



The Philadelphia roofers are willing to recommend different types of skylights for residential or commercial businesses, being that they have become increasingly popular with their various benefits. For properties that have an insignificant amount of natural light, this is a great alternative allowing a space to feel brighter and more airy. Philly Roofing professionals will provide smooth installations that are quick and efficient, which is a great way to reduce the need for electricity, resulting in energy efficiency. The Philadelphia roofer will ensure business and homeowners that the skylight will be properly installed to prevent any leaks that may come about.



Having a skylight installed improperly can also allow air to seep through, which can result in a draft and increase one’s energy bill. As a respectable Philadelphia roofing company with over 25 years of experience, they will be sure to address any skylight leaks, repairs, or replacements accurately. If these issues are not addressed quickly it can lead to many other major damages such as water leaking in and causing mold to grow. With Philly Roofing’s professional contractors, they will be able to save home and business owners money by addressing the problem as soon as possible.



About Philly Roofing

Philly Roofing is a Philadelphia based roofing company with over 25 years of experience in providing professional service to each and every one of its customers. If it happens that one needs a roofing company with an assortment of services, one can be sure that Philly Roofing is the best option available. They ultimately offer customers affordable service no matter how large or small the project. They have an unsurpassed safety record, making sure they always take precautions with every job to ensure their workers are taken care of.



