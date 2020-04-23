Philly Roofing Offers Maintenance Tips for Home Exteriors

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Spring has officially sprung, which usually means it's an excellent time to head outside and participate in beloved activities. However, given stay-at-home orders and social distancing efforts, some of these pursuits may have to wait. That said, this company knows there are still plenty of productive ways to spend more time at home, including home maintenance. Tackling preventative maintenance tasks now boosts curb appeal and helps homeowners avoid costly repairs or replacements down the line.



As families start retreating outdoors due to the favorable weather, it's imperative to make sure decks and surrounding pavers are in excellent condition. Homeowners should check their decks carefully for loose boards and damaged components, as well as inspect steps, handrails, and other functional fixtures around the home — most prominent of which is the roof.



Winter conditions can take a toll on any roof. Even one missing shingle can result in leaks and draining problems resulting in mold, rotted wood, or worse. By performing a visual inspection of damage, homeowners are encouraged to contact a trusted roofing contractor to make a proper assessment and recommend a course of action. This company offers emergency roof repairs in Philadelphia and the nearby communities for problems that homeowners can't afford to let get any worse.



It is critical to take a look at the state of a home's siding. Mold, mildew, grime, and dirt can accumulate on just about any siding, including those generally thought to be low-maintenance. Unfortunately, applying hot, high-pressure water to all surfaces may not be the ideal solution, especially when considering valuable fixtures such as windows, planters, and gutters installed around the perimeter. When a homeowner needs the help of an informed professional with industry-grade resources, they're encouraged to take advantage of Philly Roofing's siding services.



For more information about getting the most out of a home's roof and siding this spring, contact Philly Roofing today.



