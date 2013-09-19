PhillyDUIAttorney.net Offers Free Consultations with Expert DUI Lawyers in Philadelphia

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Being charged with a criminal offense can be a distressing experience. However, being convicted of a criminal offense can permanently change someone’s life. With the help of a criminal defense attorney, those who have been charged with a criminal offense like Driving Under the Influence (DUI) are often able to weaken or completely dismiss the charges against them.



At PhillyDUIAttorney.net, Philadelphia residents can learn how to get in touch with a good criminal defense attorney that specializes in DUI law. The PhillyDUIAttorney.net website features a free consultation form that visitors can use to talk to local DUI attorneys as quickly as possible.



That form simply asks for the following information:



- Name

- Email address

- Telephone number

- Brief message describing the type of case and criminal charges



After submitting that information into the form, the PhillyDUIAttorney.net website scans through a database of Philadelphia DUI attorneys to find the one most suited for the case.



A spokesperson for PhillyDUIAttorney.net explains that the site specializes in DUI law but is able to handle a diverse range of criminal charges:



“Our site can be used by anyone who has been charged with any type of criminal offense. That includes charges for DUI, burglary, drug possession, assault, homicide, juvenile offenses, and more. Our goal is to make sure justice is always served. We want those who have been charged with a criminal offense to receive the representation they deserve inside and outside the courtroom. We work with only the best law firms in the Philadelphia area to ensure each and every client is treated with fairness and respect.”



At PhillyDUIAttorney.net, visitors can learn what to expect after submitting their information to the site. Specifically, all lawyers are dedicated to giving personalized attention to the case. The site also aims to offer criminal lawyers in Philadelphia who provide quality representation and experience in specific areas of criminal law - including some of the best DUI lawyers the city has to offer.



Since the initial legal consultation is free, visitors to PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com can relax knowing that the application process minimizes the client’s risk:



“When charged with a criminal offense, the last thing people want to worry about is how to pay for a costly legal bill. That’s why we firmly believe in providing free initial consultations to all applicants. This minimizes the client’s risk and ensures that every client understands the nature of their case before they start to pay thousands of dollars.”



Whether charged with manslaughter or searching for a Philadelphia DUI attorney, PhillyDUIAttorney.net aims to help Philadelphia residents access some of the best criminal defense lawyers the city has to offer.



About PhillyDUIAttorney.net

PhillyDUIAttorney.net is a Philadelphia-based legal website specializing in DUI law. The site helps people who have been charged with criminal offenses access experienced local attorneys that specialize in a number of different fields. For more information, please visit: http://phillyduiattorney.net