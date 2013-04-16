Phine Entertainment a Nigerian Owned UK Based Imprint Unveils Emotan

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Phine records is ready to take its rightful place as a leading international record label, the goal is to take their artistes to the Peak of international stardom.



Music should be about real talent and not simply about who has the best PR, and Phine records prides themselves in ensuring that their stars are the real deal. Emotan the 1st act off the imprint has been with the label since its inception, born in Nigeria, but a UK citizen and resident, has lived in the UK since the early 90s.



Her early life was spent in some of the best boarding schools in the UK, where her talent was encouraged.



A mother, and self thought singer finds music in her soul. A truly exceptional song writer, writes her songs effortlessly as her gift is just as natural to her as her breathing. Her music is pure, heartfelt, spiritual, sensual, eccentric and down to earth practical.



Emotan’s dream is to tell it how she saw and felt it, spread golden star dust of love. She has a unique style influenced by poetry and spoken words, she blends her sultry, soft, seductive voice on Funky house beats, Jazzy tunes, R&B and just about anything she chooses to create her own style, engaging her listeners in stories of love, fiction and folk tales, and can change in an instant her persona in equally engaging rock tunes and still captivates her audiences without looking out of place. She's still African to the core as she show cases this in her name, looks, outfits, videos and dance steps.



Lastly she simply wishes to sing and find her audience, the free spirits, the simple, or just you!



Here is Emotan's official single/video Alien Police



Phine Records

Julia Andrews

phinerecords@gmail.com



Here is the video link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziRisX2QIXI



More Useful Links:

http://www.emotan.com (coming soon)

https://www.facebook.com/Emotan

https://www.facebook.com/Emotan3

http://www.soundcloud.com/emotan