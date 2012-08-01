PhlebotomistInformation.com Launches to Offer Unparalleled Insight Into Phlebotomy As a Career

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The role of a phlebotomist is a relatively new one within the career milieu of the medical profession. Once a role filled by doctors or nurses, specialist roles have now developed for those specializing in the taking and handling of blood samples and donations. With this field newly emerging, there is a need for up-to-date and cutting edge information for those considering the phlebotomy path as their future. Phlebotomist Information aims to fill that void.



Phlebotomist Information is a brand new website offering an unparalleled depth and breadth of insight into the field of phlebotomy and how one might best go about beginning a prosperous career as a phlebotomist.



The site explains that phlebotomy comes from the Latin to cut a vein and began simply as blood-letting until our medical advances enabled us to use practice for the purpose of taking needed blood samples with needles.



The site takes the form of a blog filled with content-rich, high quality original editorials discussing the subject matter in depth, from a basic introduction to information on courses, training and programs to what people can expect from a prosperous career in the field.



Articles include ‘What You Need To Know’, phlebotomist salary, ‘Training Information’ and ‘Job Description and Role’ as well as insightful and popular articles on methods of phlebotomy certification and attaining the necessary qualifications. Each article comes with high quality imagery and web-friendly formatting including frequent subtitles and breakdowns to retain reader interest.



The main menu also includes key information on preparing a resume for applications as a phlebotomist, schools offering the relevant courses and job opportunities in the field across the United States.



A spokesperson for Phlebotomist Information explained the following:



“This site was created because we recognized that in this case, the web hadn’t kept up with the pace of the medical careers field and there was little information available, and much of it poor quality. Using experts with experience and insight in the field and those who have gone through the training, we’ve published some of the best information available on the web for prospective phlebotomists.”



About Phlebotomist Information

Phlebotomist Information was created with current and prospective phlebotomist students in mind. The sites' depth of resources and advanced research has been made available for students to study and learn from. This brand new site can be used as an all-in-one guide for anyone looking to learn more and prepare for a prosperous phlebotomy career.



For more information please visit: http://phlebotomistinformation.com/