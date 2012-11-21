Phlebotomy Coach Offers Careers Advice, Training Options and Job Opportunities

Waterloo, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Jobs in the medical profession have for a long time been subject to a kind of closed-shop, in which only those with friends or relatives already in the field have generally felt comfortable with investigating it as a career option. Many doctors have a parent who was also a doctor. Now however, ambitious individuals looking for a rewarding career are increasingly turning to the medical profession as jobs dry up elsewhere. PhlebotomyCoach.com is a niche website dedicated to offering practical advice and guidance on an accessible path into the career.



The site is completely free to use and makes recommendations based on expertise in the field, so users can feel confident that they are receiving reliable information on the topic.



The site features a plethora of high quality editorial content, topics include a general introduction to Phlebotomy, the job description and expectations, the potential salaries that can be earned, a step by step guide to obtaining a certification in phlebotomy, a guide to phlebotomy training and recommended study guides.



The site also has a brand new jobs board allowing those newly qualified in the discipline to find jobs specifically matching their new skill set. This allows individuals who have taken the necessary educational steps to immediately reap dividends from their investment.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “It’s easy to get overwhelmed when look into any potential career in the medical profession, so we’ve taken steps to condense the incredible volume of information available into easy to read, plain English. This will help people approaching the field for the first time, whether an ambitious high school graduate or someone curious to change their career path, a means by which to understand the expectations and rewards of a career as a phlebotomist. This is really the first time that niche fields like phlebotomy have been made open and accessible to the general workforce. With increasing market demand, this could prove a popular choice in an economy struggling to generate jobs. We feel we have an important role to play in opening up the profession by offering free training guidance. The addition of our job board allows visitors to stick with us from training right through to employment.”



About Phlebotomy Coach

Phlebotomy Coach is a website dedicated to providing information on certifications, education and training for medical phlebotomists, as well as career opportunities for those newly qualified.