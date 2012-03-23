PhlebotomyPedia Helps Aspiring Phlebotomists Reach Their Career Goals

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- According to financial analysts, despite the current recession, the medical field has actually continued to grow even stronger. As a result, many people are looking to start careers in this rewarding and stable profession.



One type of job that is highly sought after is phlebotomy. Phlebotomists work with patients, drawing blood samples and sending them off to the laboratory to be analyzed. The work tends to be very steady and the pay is often very good.



Students who are interested in earning their phlebotomy certification often have many questions about which schools offer outstanding degree programs, and how they can go about getting a job after graduation. Finding the answers to these inquiries was traditionally a long process, involving a lot of phone calls and visits to multiple websites. This caused many prospective students to feel overwhelmed and confused.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its vast amount of information, tips and advice about becoming a phlebotomist.



PhlebotomyPedia is a free online resource that includes articles about phlebotomy training, jobs, degrees, and much more.



“In order to become a phlebotomist, you need to get certified. This happens after you have studied for anything between eight and twenty four months at a medical school or health care college, and have specialized in phlebotomy,” an article on the website explained, adding that the courses typically offer a fascinating mix of online learning, practical assessment and general classroom learning.



“Phlebotomy involves a lot of different techniques and skills, such as being able to quickly and efficiently locate veins, drawing the blood from capillary centres and veins whilst causing the minimum amount of discomfort to the patient, puncturing arteries correctly.”



As the article noted, those who want to pursue phlebotomy jobs should definitely be comfortable with the sight of blood, since they will be working with it all day long!



http://www.phlebotomypedia.com is an extremely user-friendly website—both students who are just starting out as well as people who are considering a career change and would like to become a phlebotomist are welcome to visit the site at any time and begin browsing through the many helpful articles on the subject. A list of recent posts is located on the right hand side of the home page: topics include the ins and outs of phlebotomy, phlebotomy classes and phlebotomy technicians.



