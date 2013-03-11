Phoenix Air Conditioner Replacement Company Howard Air Announces Countdown to Summer Savings Event

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Howard Air, a Phoenix air conditioning replacement and repair company, has just launched its popular Annual Countdown to Summer Savings Event. The sale, which is on the Trane systems, is a great way for customers to get a new AC unit in Phoenix at a significant savings.



Customers who purchase a new Trane unit can take advantage of instant rebates from $400 to $2,500. In order to make this possible, Howard Air is doubling the manufacturer’s rebates. For example, the Trane XL 16i unit would result in $800 in total rebates—$400 from Trane and $400 from Howard Air.



For people who want to get new AC in Phoenix before the super-hot summer weather hits, this sale offers a great opportunity to do just that. The earlier people upgrade their system, the more they can save.



For example, those who buy a new Trane system by March 31, 2013 can take advantage of 0% financing for up to 60 months, or $400 to $2,500 in an instant rebate. People who purchase between April 1 and April 30, 2013 can enjoy 0% for up to 48 months or the $400 to $2,500 instant rebate.



Purchasing a Trane AC replacement in Phoenix between May 1 and May 31, 2013 will allow the customer to finance the unit at 0% for up to 36 months, or the get the rebate. People who buy the new unit between June 1 and June 30, 2013 will get 0% for up to 15 months, or the rebate.



Since the day Howard Air opened for business over 30 years ago, it has strived to help keep Phoenix area residents cool. As one of the highest-rated air conditioning companies in the Phoenix metropolitan area, the friendly and knowledgeable staff strives to offer top-notch customer service. From AC replacement in Phoenix to emergency service and repair, Howard Air is ready and able to help.



“We guarantee superior quality and a superior product, in any project that we do,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that the employees of Howard Air know how important it is to stay comfortable when the desert temperatures are at their highest or lowest.



“That is why, when it comes time to replace your heating and cooling equipment, Howard Air strives to make it as convenient as possible for you. We offer free onsite appraisals and a flexible install schedule.”



About Howard Air

Howard Air has run a successful business for over 30 years. It is a family-owned company that guarantees customer satisfaction and offers Lifetime Warranties with money back guarantee. Howard Air works hard every day to be the best heating and air conditioning company in Arizona. The owners and staff strive to take all the feedback from their customers and apply it to build a strong company for everybody. For more information, please visit http://www.howardair.com