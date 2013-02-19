Phoenix Appliance and AC Repair Extends Its Service

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Phoenix Appliance and AC Repair , which is proudly serving many clients is now happy to extend its valued service to more and more customers in new areas. It is the best company that renders quality service in repairing any complaints regarding ACs and any appliances. One would find no better company than this that renders committed service to all the clients. The best part is to hear about its extended air conditioning service to all vally cities that include Tempe, fountain hills, Glendale, Gilbert, Scottsdale, and chandler.



Now, people that reside in and around these areas can happily walk down to the company that is always open to help and serve every client concerning air conditioning and appliances. No matter what problem the appliances have, they get the right and quality service and repair from the company that has experts to handle every case and complaint, wisely. The best part to know is that the rates of the service is affordable and reachable to every client that requires help for air conditioning complaints or appliances.



One can be sure to receive great and valuable service that keeps their appliances working in good condition for a long time. One can happily rely on the services of phoenix appliance and AC repair that is dedicated in helping every customer, understanding the importance of the unit that undergoes problem. The appreciating part is that service is rendered on the same day that the customers lodge a complaint, which makes their unit work normally in short time.



Therefore, this is the best service one can ever receive, especially for AC units and any appliances in the homes. One better thing about this company’s service is that the weekend service does not cost the customers extra price, but same as weekday rates. Therefore, this is the suggestible option for customers of the above-mentioned areas and surrounding areas to make, in times of any trouble with the appliances and ACs. To know more about the company one can visit Phoenix Air Conditioning Repair . One can also contact at given telephone number for further queries or clarifications, regarding the services and offers available.



Media Contact:

Phoenix Appliance And AC Repair

4757 E Greenway Rd #107b

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Telephone: (602) 492 - 9458

Website: http://www.phoenixapplianceandacrepair.com/ac-repair.html