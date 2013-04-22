Phoenix AZ Movers Company A to Z Allied Movers Provide Helpful Packing Tips for Clients

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Moving can be a daunting task, especially when there are many possessions to be packed and stored in preparation for the big day. According to a survey conducted by Fox News, some of the stressful moving-related tasks are packing and unpacking, loading and unloading without professional help, and cleaning a new home.



For the past nine years, one Phoenix AZ movers company, A to Z Allied Movers, has helped to take the hassle out of the moving process. The company provides free estimates; flat rate, competitive pricing; and courteous and efficient moving crews to individuals who need assistance with moving. The employees of A to Z Allied Movers offer full service moves and labor services, and are available to work nights, weekends, and holidays.



“We know how emotionally difficult it can be to move, which is why we want to make things easier by providing you with friendly and professional service from our movers in Phoenix AZ at a cost that won’t break the bank,” states an article on the A to Z Allied Movers website. “Regardless of what services you need, our team will gladly help get you to where you need to go.”



Recently, the moving company Phoenix AZ shared three tips with their customers that will help make the moving process easier.



A to Z Allied Movers recommends that individuals set a realistic time frame to complete packing. According to the company, most clients try to cram packing into one or two days.



The movers also recommend organizing and sorting belongings as boxes are being packed. A to Z Allied Movers suggests using a garage or another spacious area to eliminate clusters of boxes. Placing finished boxes into a staging area can help clients realize how much they have already accomplished.



Individuals should also pack boxes fully and completely to the top. Space fillers such as packing paper, bubble wrap, and packing peanuts can be helpful when packing fragile items.



A to Z Allied Movers are willing to help anyone moving in Phoenix. The company invites individuals to contact them via online form or telephone for a quote on long distance moves.



About A to Z Allied Movers

A to Z Allied Movers started in 2004 as a small moving company in Phoenix with a vision. The company aims to provide residents faced with the stressful task of moving with superior customer service, professionalism, and a commitment to go the extra mile for them. A to Z Allied Movers is safe and secure, making them a leader amongst Arizona moving companies, and today, A to Z Allied Moving is one of the most highly esteemed moving companies in Arizona. For more information, please visit http://atozphoenixmovers.com