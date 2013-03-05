Phoenix AZ Real Estate Professionals Introduce New Real Estate Search

Pheonix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Created by real estate professionals with decades of market experience in Phoenix, Phoenix AZ Real Estate gives buyers access to the same MLS listing information as realtors. This unique website (http://Phoenix-AZ-RealEstate.com) has a date, picture and map location indexed data base the shows the buyer the types of homes available in the Phoenix AZ Real Estate market.



Users of the Phoenix AZ Real Estate website can choose from drill downs of over 30 types of parameters, getting access to the homes with in the area they want, close to the schools they want, with the number of bedrooms they want, and in the price range they want. Typical realtor websites front their own listings first and try to control the real estate market they buyer sees. With Pheonix AZ Real Estate buyers come armed with information by the time they choose to contact a realtor.



Started by Charles Nibley and Nick Andrews, the goal of Phoenix AZ Real Estate is to put the buyer in control of the market information. The website database also contains market sales, so anyone can do research on the Phoenix area real estate market.



To get to the website go to http://phoenix-az-realestate.com.



CONTACT

Charles Nibley

(602) 751-1800