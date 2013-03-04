Phoenix AZ Real Estate Rebound Gets Buyer Tool for in-Depth Home Search

Pheonix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Phoenix-AZ-RealEstate.com introduces a property search engine for the Phoenix metropolitan area which takes directly from the MLS listings. Unlike many realtor websites which concentrate first on their own listings, Phoenix AZ Real Estate gives map and photo based search access to all listings in the Phoenix area. Upon launch, 35,000 listings became available for search. Users can refine searches within a specific area by numerous parameters, such as property features, relationship to specific schools or school districts, price, age of property and others.



A recent poll of Arizona real estate experts found a consensus that a market boom in the Phoenix AZ area is around two years away. Currently Phoenix AZ Real Estate prices continue to climb slowly, having rebounded from previous lows. The entire Phoenix area, including Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, Mesa and others contain a large inventory of homes spread over a wide area. Each area possess a unique style and culture, with some homes in the Phoenix AZ Real Estate market displaying a unique southwestern look, and others presenting themselves within an upscale contemporary suburban community like many others around North America.



Phoenix-AZ-RealEstate.com arose out of a need to connect buyers and sellers throughout the Phoenix AZ Real Estate market to the wide range of inventory choice, and arm buyers with information before contacting a realtor. The website allows users to narrow to a range of homes with specified attributes. The search function allows drilling down for over 30 attributes, including list price, dwelling type, bedrooms, lot size, schools and community features. Location within the Phoenix area can be set before the search, or a map can be accessed which lays out all properties available within the search criteria.



The Phoenix-AZ-RealEstate.com database contains the complete, and up to date, MLS listings for the Pheonix and surrounding areas. Presently containing over 35,000 home listings, potential buyers are assured the same immediate choice as realtors. The website seeks to create a window shopping experience, and become familiar with available homes and market conditions before contacting a realtor.



Phoenix AZ Real Estate was created by Charles Nibley and Nick Andrews, two professionals with decades of experience in the Phoenix real estate market. Nick Andrews describes the mission of Phoenix Real Estate as, "“Making buying or selling real estate a simple and convenient process that benefits the clients above all others."



The website can be accessed at Phoenix-az-realestate.com. For those interested in real estate market research in the Phoenix area, the website search function also facilitates searches for sold properties to help find out where home values in a particular area are heading. Charles Nibley can be contacted through http://phoenix-az-realestate.com for a free Comparable Market Analysis.



