Phoenix Beauty Lounge Now Offering Wholesale Prices on Nail Art and Makeup Product Supplies

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- The niche for nail polish, nail art products, makeup and beauty products is on an upward trend. This is because women around the world are looking to obtain a level of beauty which they can’t achieve without help. Retailers who are interested in increasing their product line are encouraged to perform a little research on the fast growing billion dollar beauty industry.



Phoenix Beauty Lounge offers wholesale prices on the most popular and lucrative beauty supplies in the industry. The executive leadership team works directly with product manufacturers and authorized dealers to obtain the best prices possible prices so retailers can realize a profit. Wholesale beauty supplies can increase revenues for small businesses who sell merchandise to a wide range of customers.



What makes Phoenix Beauty Lounge stand out from the competition is their pricing structure which gets incredibly lower as retailers purchase in larger bulk quantities. The higher the bulk purchases the more money the retailer will save which means extra profits in the cash register. This is possible simply because it costs less for Phoenix Beauty to procure large amounts of merchandise from their manufacturers and authorized dealers and they pass the savings on to the retailers.



“My package arrived two days ago and everything is perfect as usual. I don’t know how you guys do it but I enjoy doing business with you. My profits have gone up since I started selling your beauty products and I have more women coming into my store now! That’s always nice, especially when they smile at me.” – James Speller, Jimmy’s Corner Store



Small business owners who want wholesale private label beauty supplies can also be accommodated.



Private label products can help a business build brand identity and loyal customers. In fact, private label products can be used as loss leaders to entice customers to buy other merchandise in the store. Using loss leaders to increase sales is a strategy which is practiced among hundreds of national retail giants such as Walgreens and Walmart.



Phoenix Beauty Lounge is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products at the most competitive prices. The company also offers free shipping in the Greater Toronto area on purchases over a certain amount which is a plus for local businesses.



About Phoenix Beauty Lounge

Phoenix Beauty Lounge was created by and for people with a soft spot for Beauty. At Phoenix Beauty Lounge, we believe that aggressive selling is out of fashion and so “last century”! Today’s retail is all about hearing the Customer, creating an elegant, pressure-free shopping environment and offering a great product selection at reasonable prices.