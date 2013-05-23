Phoenix Corporate Gifts Company All in the Present Wins ASBA's 2013 amAZing Video Contest Held in Honor of National Small Business Month

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- All In The Present, a corporate gifts and promotional products small business in Phoenix, Arizona, recently won top honors for their video submitted in the ‘ASBA amAZing Video Contest’ that was conducted by the Arizona Small Business Association in observation of National Small Business Month. The company has been assisting clients with personalized gifts for the corporate world since 1992.



The All In The Present video shares why they are ‘amAZing’. In one clip, a large transport truck with long-bed trailer is shown driving away with a stack of large gift boxes tied down, followed by another clip featuring a small gift strapped to the back of a motorcycle. Done in a tongue-in-cheek manner, their message was that no gift is too big or too small for them to deliver.



All In The Present’s founder, Heather Rykowski, also feels the company is ‘amAZing’ because they are in the business of delivering smiles and building relationships. The video shows a delivery in progress that portrays the delight of the gift recipient. The company ends the video with the famous quote from Maya Angelou, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”



The company affirms their support to customers with their professional approach towards each order and timely delivery. “We realize we are often dealing with an individual whose time is valuable and who may need solutions quickly”, says Heather. For beautiful corporate gifts and some interesting reads and reviews, visit http://www.allinthepresent.com.



About All In The Present

All In The Present, based in Phoenix, Arizona, specializes in corporate gifts, promotional products, and other personalized gifts in the corporate sector. They provide unique, hand-assembled gifts according to the specifications and budget of the client. The company has many acclaimed industry memberships including MPI, ASI and PPAI. The company offers hand delivery of gifts in the Greater Phoenix area and nationwide shipping.



MEDIA CONTACT

Email: heather@allinthepresent.com

(602) 978-2791

Facebook.com/allinthepresent

Pinterest.com/allinthepresent

Twitter.com/getbestgifts

http://allinthepresent.com

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBGir3heiLc