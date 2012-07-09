Phoenix Golf Course Superstition Mountain Releases New Affordable Summer Rates

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- For decades, the beautiful golf courses in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona have drawn seasoned, professional and novice golfers from across the nation. Known for their rolling fairways and world-class golf amenities, Arizona provides players with some of the most highly coveted golf courses in existence.



But given their quality and prestige, players can pay a hefty price tag to play a round at golf courses in Scottsdale. Fortunately, with summer officially here, golfers can take advantage of some of the best rates available all year from certain top-rated golf courses in Arizona, including Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club.



Located on the eastern edge of Phoenix in Gold Canyon, Arizona, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club recently released their new affordable summer rates for their two Nicklaus designed courses, Prospector and Lost Gold. With rates starting at just $55, golfers can enjoy the club’s spectacular views of the Superstition Mountains and wide variety of amenities while perfecting their game. The new summer rates are available through September 30, 2012 and tee times can be made up to 90 days in advance.



Recently selected by Golfweek magazine as one of the “Top 100 Residential Courses,” the Prospector Golf Course at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club continues to impress golfers with its wide and friendly fairways, breathtaking vistas and fast green speeds.



For those golfers who prefer a links-style Phoenix golf course, the club’s Lost Gold Course features smaller greens and strategic bunker placements to provide players with a greater shot value than the Prospector Course.



Both the Prospector and Lost Gold Golf Courses are 72 par and offer some of the highest rated playing conditions.



According to Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, the club has been ranked as one of America’s 100 premier properties by Links Magazine and has played host to a number of prestigious tournaments.



“Superstition Mountain has been honored to host numerous major LPGA and Champions Tour Tournaments,” states the club. “As a host venue to the LPGA Safeway International, The Countrywide Tradition, and the Senior Slam, Superstition Mountain has hosted some of the game’s greatest including Jack Nicklaus, Curtis Strange, Tom Kite, Hale Irwin, Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa to name only a few.”



With the club’s new summer rates, golfers throughout nation and world can play the Phoenix AZ golf courses while saving money in the process.



For more information, visit http://www.SuperstitionMountain.com



About Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

Located on the eastern edge of Phoenix in Gold Canyon, Arizona, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club offers two Nicklaus designed world-class golf courses and features a wide range of amenities. Visitors can enjoy the club’s indoor and outdoor activities for the day or can stay and play in one of the club’s fully-furnished villas.