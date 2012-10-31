Phoenix Home Remodeling Giant Troyer Kitchen & Baths Extends Services to Sun Lakes and Chandle, Arizona

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- The general manager at Troyer Kitchen & Baths, a Phoenix home remodeling business, today announced the company is now offering services in Sun Lakes and Chandle, Arizona. The company also serves Ahwatukee and Scottsdale with kitchen, bathroom and home remodeling projects that are affordable on almost any budget.



In today’s tough real estate market it is a good idea for homeowners to remodel their kitchen and bathroom in order to increase the value of their property. It is a buyer’s market which means homebuyers have plenty of options and many of them are taking advantage of sellers by asking for deep discounts. One of the principals at the Phoenix kitchen remodeling company said, “A home that comes with a new kitchen or bathroom will sell a lot faster than an old home with old appliances and floors.”



There are other benefits to remodeling a home other than increasing the property’s value.



Recent studies show that homeowners who are proud of their home are often happier and they are more likely to invite friends and family over for dinner parties. Homeowners are also more likely to enjoy cooking in a newly remodeled kitchen so they will save money by eating at home more often instead of visiting a restaurant.



“I highly recommend Troyer. They did everything they said they were going to do and they did an excellent job on our bathroom. I found their workers to be very professional and they answered our questions quickly and politely. The company’s manager visited our home to check the worker’s progress and he kept us in the loop throughout the entire process.”



Homeowners in Phoenix that are considering a bathroom remodel are encouraged to contact Troyer Kitchen & Baths for a free estimate. The company will immediately dispatch an account manager to visit with the homeowners to discuss remodeling styles and pricing on tiles and appliances. Each home is evaluated based on the home’s current condition and the appliances that are already in the home.



About Troyer Kitchen & Bath

Troyer Kitchen & Bath is a full-service home remodeling company dedicated to providing the best possible customer experience. We know that a home says a lot about its owner, that’s why we are excited to work with you to ensure your home reflects your unique lifestyle and taste. Troyer Kitchen & Bath has built its reputation on personal service and excellent quality.