Phoenix Moving Company Launches New Site

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- As anyone who has ever moved knows quite well, it can be a very stressful experience.



Whether it’s a family relocating across the city or a business that needs to move to another state, there are a myriad of details and tasks to do in order for the move to be successful.



The owners of A to Z Allied Moving in Phoenix understand how difficult moving can be. That is why, since the day they opened for business in 2004, the company has strived to offer the most professional and friendly customer service in the Phoenix metropolitan area.



In an effort to help their clients get all of the information they need about its various services, the Phoenix moving company recently launched a new website. The new site, which features a wealth of information set against a bright and cheerful yellow background, includes in-depth information about the various services the company provides.



As an added feature, customers can book a move directly through the website just by clicking on the “Booking” tab. This will take clients to a page where they will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire that details what type of move they are looking for. Customers may also call A to Z Movers in Phoenix directly to get a free quote over the phone.



“A to Z Allied Moving takes great pride in what we do; perfecting our craft on a daily basis,” an article on the new website noted, adding that no matter what the obstacles may be, the company’s goal is to make moves as stress-free as possible for their customers.



“Our movers are hard working, staying on top of the things so you don't have to. Your personal belongings will be cared for by our skilled, polite and professional staff. Your satisfaction is our number one priority.”



A to Z Allied Moving will also provide all the necessary tools, equipment and staff necessary to handle a move. This includes trucks ranging in size from 10 to 26 feet, and careful, cautious and courteous drivers. The company can also provide moving boxes, packing paper, bubble wrap, dollies, lifters, pads, shrink-wrap, ropes and ties.



About A to Z Allied Moving

A to Z Allied Moving specializes in all types of moves: local Arizona moving, out of state moving, and international moves, ranging from single studio apartments to multi-story homes and businesses. The company’s employees are skilled in packing pods and properly balancing the furniture so valuables make it to their destination unblemished and unharmed. The company, which opened in 2004, prides itself on customer service, professionalism and a commitment to going the extra mile. For more information, please visit http://atozphoenixmovers.com