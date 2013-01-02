Phoenix One Group Endorses Generac Generators for Use During Natural Disasters

Union, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- According to recent statistics released, close to 1.5 million people lost power in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. For some, the use of a generator was the only saving grace for their homes and even their neighbors. According to Phoenix One Group Executive Vice President, Richard J. Goldring, many residents and business owners were wishing they had a standby generator when that storm hit.



Says Goldring of Phoenix One Group, "We depend upon electricity for all the daily necessities of life. When the power goes out, having planned ahead with a generator pays off in spades. With stand-alone alternative backup power systems, both residents and commercial markets can withstand the unexpected floods, hurricanes and tornadoes that leave families in the dark and without heat in the winter or cooling in the summer." Goldring continues, explaining, "Hurricane Sandy showed many the need for quality generator products, even if it's after the fact. While we still have consumers calling us for new systems, where we are seeing an increase right now is with current generator owners who are looking to maximize the value of their investment and increase reliability of their current standby generator.



Joseph Iannuzzelli, Senior Vice President for Phoenix One Group explains further, saying, "Comparing the many different models and specifications can be difficult and time consuming, but we ensure that our clients are well informed and can count on the Phoenix One Group every step of the way.



According to Iannuzzelli, it is important to have your generator company partner with you from the beginning of the project through to the end. He explains the process, saying, "Having someone guide you through the first steps of choosing the best-fit system, to filing for the necessary installation permits, to the professional workmanship by licensed installers is imperative. Additionally, you should have warranty support and preventative maintenance programs to rely on, too."



Iannuzzelli adds, "Having an expert guide you through the decision and installation process will insure you get the size and type of generator you need. With many factors to consider, an expert can guide you to the right product. At Phoenix One Group, we are exclusively focused on providing the residential and commercial market with Generac's highly rated natural gas and propane powered backup generator systems, confident in their 50 plus years of market experience. That is why Phoenix One Group only sells the most reliable and recognized brand in the industry."



