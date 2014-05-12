Phoenix Portable Toilets Launch Celebration Toilet for Special Events

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- For any type of events whether it’s outdoor or indoors, having a temporary sanitary arrangement is a necessity for a successful event. There is a wide variety of portable toilets available that is designed for different purposes. With a wide range of portable toilets, the Phoenix portable toilets rental offers a specific sanitary arrangement that is designed for event celebrations. This particular portable toilet which has been launched recently by the company comes with an amazing interiors as well as exteriors which add to the décor of the event whilst providing the necessary requirements that every user desires in a toilet. Another added advantage is that, the Phoenix portable toilets rental offers accessories and additional amenities when it is hired from them.



The features that come with these types of celebration toilets are separate toilet and sink water tanks that are operated with foot pumps, hand sanitizers, paper towel dispenser, convenience shelf, air freshener and vanity mirror. It also have attractive toilet seat covers to ensure that the user have a dry and clean toilet seat. The accessory that comes with these celebration toilets ensures that a user will enjoy while using the toilet.



When a user locks the toilet from inside it illuminates the occupancy sign on the outer side which indicates that a user have the safety of their privacy. Its interior is very spacious and has a translucent white roof that allows natural light in the day and a solar motorized light for night use. The portable toilets are ventilated well to purge any odor inside the restroom.



With all these features available, these portable toilets are considered ideal for any celebration events requiring outdoor restroom facilities. Along with it, the phoenix rental company offers a reliable service to its customers. They deliver the sanitary units quickly without any hassles. With their dedication, reliability and excellent customer service, they have built itself a name in the portable toilet rental industry. To find further information on Phoenix Portable Toilets please visit http://www.portabletoiletsphoenixaz.com



About Phoenix Portable Toilets

Phoenix Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Phoenix. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Phoenix, AZ

Email: info@portabletoiletsphoenixaz.com

http://www.portabletoiletsphoenixaz.com