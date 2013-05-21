Phoenix Property Management Company Gorenter.com LLC Wins 2013 Best of Peoria Award

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Gorenter.com LLC, a property management Phoenix area company, has just received the 2013 Best of Peoria Award. This is the second year in a row that the company has been selected for the honor. Gorenter.com LLC won the award in the Property Management category.



Every year, the Peoria Award Program names companies that it feels have performed extremely well in terms of their marketing within the local community. The companies that are selected are local businesses that improve the positive reputation of small companies and their commitment to serving their customers and their community. Companies like the Phoenix property management company Gorenter.com LLC help to make Peoria an outstanding place to live.



Across the county, only one in 70 of the 2013 Award recipients were selected as two-time award winners. This makes the property management Arizona Gorenter.com LLC award that much more notable. A variety of sources of information were collected and studied to select the winners from each category. For example, the winners were selected based on the facts that were gathered by the Peoria Award Program as well as information provided by third parties.



The Peoria Award Program was originally established to recognize and honor the best local businesses in the area. The organization works exclusively with professional organizations, local business owners, trade groups, and other business marketing and advertising groups. The mission of the organization is to recognize the small company’s contributions to the community as well as the country’s economy. By being selected for the second year in a row for the 2013 Best of Peoria Award, the property management Glendale AZ company has shown all of these positive characteristics.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Gorenter.com LLC is welcome to visit its user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the wide selection of Arizona rental homes.



About Peoria Award Program

The Peoria Award Program is a yearly awards program that honors the accomplishments and achievements of local businesses throughout the Peoria area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. For more information, email PublicRelations@awardprogram.org or visit http://www.awardprogram.org



About Gorenter.com LLC

For people who are searching for an Arizona house to rent or lease-purchase, Gorenter.com LLC is the biggest single source of single family homes available for move-in today. The company has thousands of quality rental homes on its database, with more added every day. For more information, please visit http://www.gorenter.com/