Phoenix Real Estate Agency Expands Services to Fountain Hills and Tempe

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Executives at the Budwig Team, a Phoenix real estate agency, today announced the company has expanded its service area to include Fountain Hills and Tempe, Arizona. The company provides access to commercial real estate along with residential homes and lots and it’s one of the most well-known real estate agencies in the state of Arizona.



The Budwig Team features hundreds of Phoenix homes for sale all of which are ready for a new family to move in and settle down. The company’s website provides access to all the homes the agency is selling via a separate web page for each property. The website is located via this link: http://arizonaluxuryrealtors.com/ and it is updated almost daily



Each property listing contains important information such as location information, interior features of the property, exterior features and proximity to schools and other important buildings in the city. Home buyers who are looking for a reputable Phoenix realtor are encouraged to visit the Budwig Team’s website to perform research on what’s currently available on the market.



About The Budwig Team

Buying with The Budwig Team is an experience like you’ve never had before. Our agents are highly trained and take pride in helping with all of your real estate needs. From searching to closing, we dedicate enormous energy to each and every detail along the way. This commitment sets us apart and you will soon experience the utmost assistance, knowledge and guidance to secure a home that closely matches your family’s needs and lifestyle.