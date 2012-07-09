Phoenix Scrap Metal Accepting Scrap Alloys and Aluminum Cans

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Executives at Glendale Iron & Metal, a Phoenix scrap metal business, today announced the company is accepting scrap alloys and aluminum cans. The company has been in business for more than 45 years and has become an industry leader with the best prices in town and the fastest processing time.



The Glendale scrap metal company streamlined the intake process by moving its metal scales right inside the main gate which is manned by an attendant to answer questions begin the process.



Industrial and commercial accounts are serviced promptly and metal bins are readily available to hold the customer’s scrap metal during processing.



“I’ve been using GIM for about five years and I wouldn’t think of doing business with any other scrap metal company in Phoenix. They are friendly but yet professional and they don’t try to cheat us. I make money collecting scrap metal for a living and I want to get the best price for my stuff.” – Thomas Horton



Glendale Iron & Metal is a volume seller to many of largest corporations in the Pacific Rim which allows it to offer the best prices for scrap metal in the industry. It is also very involved within the community attending and sponsoring events on a regular basis.



Last year one of the company’s customers won $10,000 in an aluminum can scrap metal contest which Glendale Iron & Metal sponsored. To enter contest participants collected a loyalty card which would receive a mark every time the customer brought in aluminum cans to be recycled. After 12 individual visits, the loyalty card permitted those customers to be entered in the drawing for the $10,000 giveaway.



The winner of the $10,000, Ms. Conatser said she will continue to recycle her scrap at Glendale Iron and Metal. She believes the company has unbeatable service and finds unique ways to give back to the community. The company plans to host this $10,000 giveaway annually along with other incentives for its customers.



About lendale Iron & Metal

We specialize in providing commercial container service to manufacturers, construction industry and trades, tool & die, machine shops, and all other companies that handle ferrous and non-ferrous metals. We offer scrap metal recycling to commercial, industrial and residential clients. If you have scrap metal to recycle, Glendale Iron and Metal can help.