Phoenix SEO Company Big Mouth SEO Says Panda Update Is the Best Thing to Happen to SEO in Years

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Big Mouth SEO, a Phoenix SEO company that also specializes in reputation management, has just revealed that the latest Panda updates by Google has not caused a decrease in their clients’ rankings. In fact, Gary Musler, the company’s founder, said most of his clients have jumped up eight positions on Google.



As Musler noted, for many of the companies that handle search engine optimization, the latest crackdowns by Google have led to a “doom and gloom” type of situation. Businesses that have performed any type of questionable SEO practices, he said, have been discovered by the massive search engine company and stopped.



For reputable companies like Big Mouth SEO, Musler said Google’s updates like the newest Panda algorithm changes have been great news. By doing away with the less-ethical SEO companies, Musler said the playing field has been leveled and there is now less competition.



“It’s like getting a second chance as the ‘cheaters’ are defeated by technology, leaving a gap for the honest businesses and brokers,” Musler said.



“I’ve been struggling to answer clients when they see some of the spammy search engine results that have been littering the Google landscape. Clients always want to rank in the top of Google, and it could be challenging to assure them that judgment day was coming for these less-than ethical SEO companies.”



With the recent Google algorithm changes, Musler said it is a great time for honest and above-board SEO experts to get the recognition they and their clients deserve.



“The landscape is changing tremendously as Google is getting smarter,” he said. “Justice is being served.”



In addition to the SEO-related work, Musler said Big Mouth SEO also recently expanded their reputation management services. As more consumers use the internet to do their shopping, research companies and read online reviews and ratings, he said it is now more important than ever for business owners to be aware of what is said about them on the internet. Reputation management services allow business owners to monitor what appears online, and sequester incorrect or negative reviews, Musler said.



About Big Mouth SEO

Big Mouth SEO has been helping customers grow their businesses since 2010. The company, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, can help their clients discover easy and cost effective ways to get highly ranked on Google, as well as market their 5-star reputation. The company prides itself on offering smart marketing solutions for local businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.bigmouthseo.com



Big Mouth Seo

4400 North Scottsdale Rd #9-732

Scottsdale AZ 85251