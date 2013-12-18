Phoenix Trains to Build Up the Most Advanced Level Skills in Leadership and Management

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Train to build up the most advanced level skills in leadership and management with Phoenix. They design customized leadership and management training courses in London which make use of comprehensive learning approaches that includes executive coaching for the candidates, classroom workshops for the ease of learning, apart from providing online assessment and support to the candidates. They help candidates to have a complete practical understanding of what they have learned by providing them relevant live projects, organizing trainer led debates, and also conference based events.



Highly effective skill levels and leadership qualities are some of the much needed prerequisites which help people to move up in the organizational ladder. Phoenix provides a comprehensive range of finely detailed learning programs for the people looking to gain competencies for the next level of leadership and management. The objective of their programs is to help participants to develop a strong skill base that prepares them to handle the next level managerial responsibilities, while strengthening competencies in communication and team handling.



Their leadership training courses in London cover every part from motivation, understanding & developing team to successfully handling professional conversations and the ways to execute performance management. All these coaching programs are specifically designed to groom the executives and make them skilled enough to handle even the complex issues on their own, while delivering the performance expected from them.



Their programs are highly customized ones, designed to fulfill all the specific needs of every participant and are comprised of practical skills that are highly relevant to their job responsibilities. Their management training courses in London are worthy additions for participants of any level and profile to gain the commercial skills and communication modulations required for people to succeed at higher managerial levels.



About phoenix-training.co.uk

Phoenix has 18 years of experience in supporting their clients to change, develop and grow. Their programmes draw on the latest research into effective learning that makes a difference in the real world. Whichever medium they use, the learning is always participative, and they underpin all their programmes with structured implementation and learning-transfer activities to ensure employees and companies can truly achieve lasting change and genuine expertise in Leadership & Management, Sales, Commercial Skills and Communication. Their design and delivery team supported by expert client relationship and administrative personnel work together seamlessly to provide their clients with a training experience that is second to none.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.phoenix-training.co.uk