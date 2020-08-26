Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: DNK stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: DNK stocks, concerns whether certain Phoenix Tree Holdings directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the Offering Materials issued in connection with the IPO omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China – particularly in Wuhan – at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.



Those who purchased shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



