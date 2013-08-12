Phone-Buying Company "Sold My Device" Now Guarantees 24 Hour Payment

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Sold My Device, a company that specializes in buying old devices for competitive prices, recently announced that it now guarantees payment within 24 hours.



Sold My Device offers its clients the chance to sell iPhone, smartphones, and tablets for cash. The business accepts all gadgets—regardless of condition—from a variety of brands such as Apple, Nokia, HTC, Motorola, Blackberry, Sony, and LG. Sold My Device is best known for its three guarantees: fast payments, free shipping, and top dollar payouts.



To sell a device to the company, customers only need to select the make, model, and condition of their device. Sold My Device automatically calculates the device’s worth and notifies the client. If the customer is satisfied with the quote, Sold My Device sends a mailing kit that can be used to dispatch the device to the company’s headquarters.



Sold My Device then performs an evaluation of the gadget. If the product matches the description provided by the client, Sold My Device sends the client’s payment through PayPal or bank deposit.



“With so few competitors holding the amount of experience we have, we are 100 percent confident that you will receive an unparalleled service with us,” stated an article on Sold My Device. “We allow you to sell used iPhone and tablets for the best possible price.”



If the payment is not made within 24 hours, Sold My Device pays the cost of the device.



The company has earned $500,000 in revenue to date and estimates that it will gross $1 million dollars by the end of the year.



“Growing a sustainable business in a fast paced industry takes skill and dedication,” said a representative of Sold My Device. “We built this business out of love for technology and our drive for a responsible handheld industry with the smallest environmental impact possible.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Sold My Device and its sell Galaxy services can visit the cash for iPhone company’s website for more information.



About Sold My Device

Based out of Philadelphia, Sold My Device buys old devices for top dollar. The company has a shared passion for the cell phone industry and its customers that was born out of love of technology and a drive for a responsible handheld industry with the smallest environmental impact possible. Sold My Device is the only company in the industry that offers 24/7 payment guarantee through PayPal or bank deposit. For more information, please visit https://www.soldmydevice.com