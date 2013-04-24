Phone Detective Reverse Phone Lookup Review - Find out the Caller ID of Unknown Numbers

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Phone Detective is a reverse phone lookup application. It is basically a caller ID application which covers cell phone lines, landlines, and business lines located in the United States of America. The system works by taking the phone number as the input from user and in return displays all the information related to that number present in the data of the Phone Detective system.



Phone Detective review suggests that it is a very useful and handy application. Locating an old friend, whom you have lost contact with is no longer a tedious task. One just needs to find the number in their old phone diary and Phone Detective gives the related information in no time.



Having problems tracing a prank caller who has been a nuisance? Or trying to find out the truth about the mysterious phone number that appeared on your bill out of nowhere? Phone Detective is the answer to all such telephone related problems. It can save one from a great deal of annoyance and mental unease. Phone Detective is a very simple and powerful tool for call center businesses as well; the information about potential clients can be acquired through this application. The working of the Phone Detective can be described in three steps. In the first step the input is taken from the user through the search box, then, the number is then searched for in the Phone Detective database. Finally the information regarding the number in the database is displayed to the user. The system offers two ways of viewing the results, the basic view and the full view. The basic view contains information such as city or state, the basic view is completely free. On the other hand the full view enables the user to see information such as name and address of the owner. The paid members area includes unlimited people search option, discounted criminal record searches and other related functions, unlimited basic phone lookup results and one full view phone lookup result and much more.



Phone Detective database includes records containing information about, phone owner’s name, current street address, line type (landline or mobile), Phone Company/carrier, issuing location with a map and the previous address of the owner. Phonedetective has an extensive privacy policy and gives the people right to opt-out of their database, whenever, they wish to, and the customer policy includes that the records accessed through phonedetective will only be used for legal purposes.



About Phone Detective

It is a website that offers phone number lookup services and provides the information about the number. Their website is 128 bit SSL encrypted and completely secure.



