Phone Repair Company iPhone Repair 4 Less, States iPhone Repair Costs Are Lower Than Samsung Phones

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- IPhone Repair 4 Less, a company dedicated in repairing all versions of iPhones, iPads, iPods and various smartphones, has recently stated that iPhone repair costs are cheaper than repairs of Samsung smartphones.



The company has a vast experience in repairing smartphones of different companies, especially Apple’s iPhones, and has even received an ‘A’ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).



iPhone Repair 4 Less latest support of public claim of iPhone repairs being of lower costs than repairing a Samsung Smartphone's increases the benefits of investing in an Apple iPhone. The company informed that the overall cost of Samsung phone construction is 34 dollars more than that of the iPhone, making the cost of Samsung parts more expensive.



"Samsung parts are more expensive," says Matt - owner of iPhone Repair 4 Less, "iPhones are easier and ultimately cheaper to repair." Common problems with the iPhone revolve around broken / cracked screens while Samsung phones run into more internal issues. These issues Matt talks about are the overheating of the device and malfunction of microphones, speakers and other major parts.



iPhone Repair 4 Less has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since May 16, 2012. [See Report HERE]. Located in Lafayette, Louisiana - their policy includes a one year, hassle free warranty and customers are provided with convenient and affordable Smartphone repairs with the finished product delivered to home, office, or store pick up.



Their services include:

- iPhone Repair

- iPad Repair

- iTouch Repair

- Smartphone Repair

- iPhone [versions 4 - 4S - 5] customization



About iPhone Repair 4 Less

iPhone Repair 4 Less is one of the leading companies that repairs all versions of iPhone, iPad and iPod. Based out of Lafayette, Louisiana the company has been operating for over 4 years and has even received an ‘A’ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Through the online platform, http://www.iphonerepair4less.com/, specific details of the numerous repair services offered by the company can be viewed. IPhone Repair 4 Less also provides unlocking and jailbreaking, and one year ‘hassle-free’ warranty on all repairs.



For more information about iPhone Repair, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of iphonerepair4less.com, please call at (337) 255-2898 or email to support@iphonerepair4less.com.