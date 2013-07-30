Phone Troop Offers Price Match and Referral Award Programs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Phone Troop is offering price match and referral award programs this year. The move is part of the company’s commitment to providing excellent customer service. Phone Troop aims to help individuals sell iPhone including used ones.



Through this program, individuals can easily sell iPhone and used iPhone. They will also find safe storage for their phones and recycle them. In this way, they can lessen the environmental waste and enhance the features of their phones.



With the presence and help of Phone Troop, individuals can easily distribute the phone of their customers. They will also give them the level of distribution, and estimate so that their customer can send them their phones. Individuals can sell used iPhone or damaged iPhone and gain money in the fastest way possible with the help of the company. Phone Troop is dedicated to providing its clients with high quality of service. It accepts any models of iPhone. This company guarantees its clients that their service is available at a reasonable price.



The goal of Phone Troop as to why they offer this program is that they want to supply their customers an excellent and high quality of service. They always work hard to give them with a unique service and impressive costs for their phones. In this case, customers will have the confidence to sell iPhone. The company will offer them a price match program. With the kind of service that the company offers, individuals will have an easy time selling their phones.



Phone Troop Company is considered as one of the most trusted and leading companies when it comes to selling used iPhone. For individuals who want to know more about the company and its programs, they visit its site located at http://ephonetroop.com. This site has a lot of information that they can gather about the services of this company. In addition, Phone Troop can be found in Los Angeles, California. A lot of people who have already tried the service of the company claim that they are satisfied with the services and price of used iPhone that the company usually offers to its clients.



For more details, individuals can contact Vince Barlow at 855-864-4877. Individuals can also ask questions or send their queries at customerservice@phonetroop.com.



