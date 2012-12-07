PhoneJoy Play Turns Your Phone Into a Console, Now Raising Funds on Kickstarter!

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The PhoneJoy Play is getting closer to reality by the second. We launched our Kickstarter project a few days ago and have already reached a bit over a third of our funding goal (at the moment we are at 34%). The project went live on the 4th of December and will be available for funding until the 3rd of January, a bit before the start of CES 2013 in Las Vegas.



From the 8th to the 13th of January 2013, 10 prototypes of the PhoneJoy Play will be available on display at the CES2013. Interested parties can come by to try them out and get a feel of this amazing gaming experience.



The PhoneJoy Play is a product that can change mobile gaming as it allows its users to experience real console gaming on their mobile phone. This gamepad offers great ergonomics for an amazing console-like feeling, and allows the users to fully take advantage of their phone’s technology like the accelerometer.



There are several funding levels on Kickstarter, with several gift packages. From the very basic $1 pledge that offers exclusive updates and content, to the popular $50 pledge whose backers will be the first 500 to receive the PhoneJoy Play for just $50, all the way to our greatest pledge package where the backers will get an airbrushed PhoneJoy Play but also the opportunity to be flown over to Hong Kong to visit our offices and our suppliers in Shenzhen.



Our Kickstarter launch has been covered by several blogs, like Tech Crunch, Geek.com, Phandroid, Pocket Gamer and Slash Gear.



Hopefully the product will be ready to be shipped to the backers by April ’13.



Our company’s name is PhoneJoy Solutions Limited and we are based in Hong Kong: http://www.phonejoy.us/



Other relevant urls are:



http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/phonejoy/phonejoy-play-turn-your-phone-into-a-console

http://www.kicktraq.com/projects/phonejoy/phonejoy-play-turn-your-phone-into-a-console/