Phonthics Digital Agency India Named Top Search Marketing Agency India Third Year in a Row

Mubai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- SEO Council for India has named Phonethics Digital Agency India the best Digital Agency in India for May 2014. Phonethics Digital Agency India was selected due to their strong performance in the genuine evaluation process. While there are thousands of firms competing to be the best, the rankings consist of only the 30 best companies offering a variety of online marketing solutions.



These agencies are tested in order to decide which produce the best overall agencies. This is accomplished through the use of a set of analysis criteria consisting of five verticals of evaluation used to measure and compare search engine marketing agencies based on the most vital aspects. The five verticals of analysis used during this process include on needs analysis, on page optimization, off page optimization, reporting methods, and keyword analysis.



SEO council of India is also active within various search marketing events and conferences. The independent research team often performs industry research to identify the newest relevant news and information important to clients and professionals. Often times agencies provide SEO council with an inside look to new developments.



Phonethics Digital Agency India has been named the top search marketing service in India based on a rigorous examination of their supplied solutions. The independent research team has named them due to their continued achievement and their history of successful internet marketing solutions. Those looking for a competent search marketing solution to meet their specified needs should consider Phonethics Digital Agency India .



About Phonethics Digital Agency India

Phonethics Digital Agency India is a leading web design and search engine optimization agency in India providing professional SEO services in addition to pay per click management and eCommerce promotion. Their primary objective is to provide effective and affordable performance-based SEO services for any business. Phonethics Digital Agency Mumbai is a full-service digital marketing firm and social media agency dedicated to connecting all types of businesses with their target audiences in the most effective and efficient way. Through innovative strategies in social media management, search engine optimization (SEO), branding, web design, reputation management and public relations, Phonethics Digital Agency Mumbai promotes a consistent and professional online voice for all of its clients. To know more visit http://phonethics.in/