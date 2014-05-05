Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Trends & Forecasts to 2018 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The report “Phosphate Fertilizers Market by type (Dammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Superphosphate), by application (Grain & Oilseed, Fruit & Vegetable) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018” defines and segments the global phosphatic fertilizers market with an analysis and forecast of itsglobal value. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global phosphatic fertilizersmarket with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and the values have been forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (ROW).



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Browse 122 market data tables, 50 figures spread through 245 pages and in-depth TOC on “Phosphate Fertilizers Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018”

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Phosphatic fertilizers include diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, superphosphate, and others. These phosphaticfertilizers are applied on soil for different crops that include grain & oilseed, fruit& vegetable, and others. The chemical or inorganic fertilizers are commercially produced in the form of granules or powders.



The economic slowdown in the past two to three years has affected various industries that include the agriculture industry. However, in 2012, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global fertilizers market with approximately 62% of the shares.



This research report categorizes the global phosphatic fertilizers market on the basis of type, application, and geography. The global phosphatic fertilizer market generateda value of $51,465.9million in 2012 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2018.



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