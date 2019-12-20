Phosphatidylserine Market by Type, Application Potential, on-Going Trends & Opportunities by 2025 : Top Players Chemi Nutra, Lipoid, Lipogen

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The Global Phosphatidylserine Market 2019 is a complete, professional report that provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, modern market trends and tactics impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and shares analysis. The report examines market performance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The main objective of this research report is to pitch spearhead insights on salient factors that are boosting or hampering the growth of the Phosphatidylserine industry. This report also includes the cost and profit status of Phosphatidylserine, and Market growth drivers, marketing status, and challenges in this Market.



Moreover, it is segmented into market players, drivers and retainers with Phosphatidylserine market share analysis with product types and application, revenue and gross margin by regions.





This study researches the market size of Phosphatidylserine, presents the global Phosphatidylserine sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Phosphatidylserine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Phosphatidylserine for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2018.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Phosphatidylserine is an amino acid derivative compound similar to a dietary fat which is highly prevalent in human neural tissue. Typically it is white or light yellow loose powder but also a small amount of phosphatidylserine is liquid. It is vital for cognitive function. Phosphatidylserine supplementation in older individuals seems to improve memory and cognitive capacity.

It is from soy or cabbage derivatives and used as functional ingredient for dietary supplement as well as functional foods.

In 2015, the global Phosphatidylserine consumption market is led by Europe. America is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Phosphatidylserine are concentrated in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Chemi Nutra is the world leader, holding 15.80% production market share in 2015.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Israel and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Phosphatidylserine. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Phosphatidylserine production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Phosphatidylserine downstream is wide. Globally, the Phosphatidylserine market is mainly driven by growing demand for dietary supplement and functional foods. Fundamentally speaking, people's strong desire for healthy lifestyle promotes the development of this industry.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Phosphatidylserine production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of Phosphatidylserine is estimated to be 322.7MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

In 2018, the global Phosphatidylserine market size was 75 million US$ and is forecast to 160 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phosphatidylserine.



This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Chemi Nutra

Lipoid

Lipogen

Novastell

Lonza

Glonet (Doosan Group)

Enzymtec Sharp.PS

BHN

Sino Herb

H&C pharmaceutical (CSHPHARM)

Guanjie Biotech

L&P Food Ingredient

Baianrui Biotech



Market Segment by Product Type

20% Content

50% Content

Other Content



Market Segment by Application

Dietary Supplement

Functional Foods

Medical Foods

Other



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Phosphatidylserine status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Phosphatidylserine manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phosphatidylserine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



"