Phosphoric Acid Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Mosaic, OCP, PotashCorp, PhosAgro

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- The product is an inorganic acid, derived from phosphate rocks. It is colorless, odorless, nontoxic, non-volatile, crystalline liquid. It is accounted for the largest share in terms of production and consumption among all acids, followed by sulfuric acid.



Fertilizer industry deemed to be a profitable quotient for Phosphoric Acid market owing to the application in production of various phosphate fertilizer such as diammonium hydrogenphosphate (DAP), triple superphosphate (TSP), monoammonium dihydrogenphosphate (MAP) and others. To account for the rapid increase in world population, farmers are trying to enhance the crop yield per unit area. This will increase the use of fertilizer which will escalate the growth of Phosphoric Acid market. Subsidies on fertilizers and shortage of cultivated land in developed & developing economies will propel the Phosphoric Acid market growth.



Food & beverage industry will also contribute to momentous growth of product industry owing to the use of product in colas, jams, cheese, etc. to provide tangy or sour taste. The primary hindrance in the growth path of product market is the emission of various effluent such as fluorine dust etc. during its production causing air and water pollution. The other reason that will encumber the market growth is increasing use of genetically modified seeds which will hamper the use of fertilizers in coming years.



Segment by Key players:

- Mosaic

- OCP

- PotashCorp

- PhosAgro

- EuroChem

- CF Industries



Segment by Type:

- Reagent Grade

- Industrial Grade



Segment by Application:

- Food Additives

- Fertilizers

- Animal Feed



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Forecast

4.5.1. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. PHOSPHORIC ACID Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global PHOSPHORIC ACID Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



