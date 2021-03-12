New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Phosphoric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 41.20 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of phosphoric acid among the end-user industries.



A significant portion of phosphoric acid produced worldwide is used in the production of fertilizers. It is primarily converted into three phosphate salts, namely diammonium hydrogen phosphate (DAP), monoammonium dihydrogen phosphate (MAP), and triple superphosphate (TSP), which are in high demand from the agriculture industry as fertilizers. Phosphorus is a vital plant nutrient and is absorbed by plant roots, generally as the dihydrogen phosphate ion derived from phosphoric acid.



Phosphoric acid in the food & beverage industry finds usage as a food additive. It is used to function as a preservative or to impart a strong flavor to food products. It is most commonly consumed through soft drinks. It is accountable for the peculiar taste of colas. Additionally, several bottled teas, punches, sports drinks, and fruit-flavored beverages comprise phosphoric acid. The salts of phosphoric acid find application in several dairy products to alter the proteins and modify the pH value to produce a higher-quality product.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Phosphoric Acid market and profiled in the report are:



Innopho Holdings Inc., Eurochem, Mosaic Company, Argium Inc., United Phosphorous Ltd., Solvay-Rhodia, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd., Vale SA, and laxness AG, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Wet Process

Thermal Process

Dry Kiln Process



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Electronic Grade

Food grade

Technical Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Water Treatment

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Phosphoric Acid market and its competitive landscape.



