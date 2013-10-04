Phosphorus & Derivatives Market by Type (Ammonium and Industrial Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride and Pentasulfide), and Application (Fertilizer, Detergent, Food, Water Treatment, Flame Retardant) - Global Trends & Forecast To

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type (Ammonium and Industrial Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride and Pentasulfide), and Application (Fertilizer, Detergent, Food, Water Treatment, Flame Retardant) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"