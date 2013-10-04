New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type (Ammonium and Industrial Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride and Pentasulfide), and Application (Fertilizer, Detergent, Food, Water Treatment, Flame Retardant) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The phosphorus and its derivatives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%, over the next five years to reach 107.5 million metric tons by 2018. Asia, with its thriving economies and rapidly expanding population, is expected to experience the highest consumption from 2013 to 2018.
The major driving factors of this market are the growing needs of crops to meet the food requirements of the increasing population, rising demand for water treatment, and a shift from halogenated to non- halogenated flame retardants such as organophoshorus flame retardants.
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Upcoming opportunities such as the use of phosphorus in rechargeable batteries show a promising growth for phosphorus. The new lithium iron phosphate batteries have greater prospects of use in electric vehicles due to their advantages in long term stability and economics.
Phosphorus and its derivatives have a large number of applications that range from fertilizers, detergents, food industry, water treatment chemicals, metal finishing and flame retardants. Phosphorus, one of the important nutrients for plant growth, makes fertilizers the most important application of phosphorus and its derivatives. According to industry estimates, the global demand for phosphorus fertilizers is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.24% during the next five years. Detergents cover the second highest market share in phosphorus and its derivatives market. However, the government in developed countries has imposed restrictions in the use of phosphorus in detergents due to environmental implications. This has restricted the growth of phosphorus in detergents, but only in developed countries.
Phosphorus has a number of derivatives, of which, ammonium phosphates hold the maximum market share. This is followed by other important derivitavies such as industrial phosphates, phosphoric acid, phosphorus chloride, phosphorus pentasulfide and phosphorus pentoxide.
Yellow phosphorus, an elemental form of phosphorus is made from rock phosphate by electrothermal process. This is a precursor to derivatives such as thermal phosphoric acid, phosphorus chlorides, phosphorus sulfides, etc. The major yellow phosphorus producing countries such as China, U.S., Kazakhstan, and Vietnam cover most of the world production.
This report studies and forecasts the phosphorus and its derivatives market till 2018. The market is segmented and forecasted for major regions such as: Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Selected countries with volumes and revenues are also covered. Market estimations have been provided in terms of consumption volume (metric tons) and market revenue (USD). The global as well as regional markets have been segmented by types and applications. These have been discussed in detail and a comprehensive view and forecast has been provided for each category.
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