Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Poise 107.5 Million Metric Tons by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The report "Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type (Ammonium and Industrial Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride and Pentasulfide), and Application (Fertilizer, Detergent, Food, Water Treatment, Flame Retardant) – Global Trends & Forecast to 2018".



Browse 116 market data tables and 44 figures spread through 345 pages and in-depth TOC on “Phosphorus & Derivatives Market – Global Trends & Forecast to 2018”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phosphorus-derivatives-market-1148.html



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The rapid economic growth in most of the emerging countries such as China and India in recent years has resulted in the rampant growth of food, industrial and automotive sectors, which in turn created significant demand for phosphorus and its derivatives.



Among all the regions, Asia accounted for the largest portion of phosphorus and its derivatives demand, which was about more than half of the world market in 2012. An increase in the region’s demand is mainly due to rising demand to grow crops to meet food demands of the growing population in developing countries.



The fertilizer industry dominates phosphorus and its derivatives demand. Hence it is regarded as the largest application. The other applications include detergent, food, water treatment chemical, and metal finishing. New opportunities are up for use of phosphorus in rechargeable lithium iron phosphate batteries.



Ammonium phosphate is the most widely used derivative of phosphorus with a majority of its demand coming from the fertilizer industry. The other derivatives such as phosphorus chloride are estimated to have a higher growth rate with its demand increasing in crop protection chemicals and flame retardants production.



Yellow phosphorus, a precursor of many phosphorus derivatives is mainly produced in China, U.S., Kazakhstan, and Vietnam. This report covers the production capacities and also production factors that determine the cost of yellow phosphorus.



The report segments the global phosphorus and its derivatives market by type, application, and geography. It also focuses on market share analysis and market metrics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Top and local players in the global phosphorus and its derivatives market have been identified and profiled.



The report forecasts volume and revenue of the global phosphorus and its derivative market and its various sub-markets with respect to main regions such as Asia, Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.



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