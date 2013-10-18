Photo Booth Hire That Is Fun and Festive Is Now Available from Neon Events Ltd

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Neon Events Ltd, a UK-based business that specialises in a variety of equipment hire for weddings, parties and more, has just announced that it is now offering a photo booth hire service that is sure to help make any occasion even more memorable.



The photo booth rental features colourful external LED lights on all four panels; they can either stay as a static colour to match the theme of the event, or they can also fade or flash in and out in different colours. In addition, the LED panels can also be removed and changed to a skin that can match any corporate branding or logo. Currently, just two companies in the UK offer this style of photo booth—Neon Events Ltd and Kool Booths.



From brides who want to get keepsake photos of them and their attendants to employees who enjoy posing with their co-workers, a photo booth hire company such as Neon Events Ltd can help ensure that guests leave the party with a collection of fun and high-quality photos.



As an article on the Neon Events Ltd website noted, while some photo booths are made out of flimsy aluminum, theirs are constructed from patterned stainless steel, which makes them very strong and sturdy. Rather than accommodating a couple of people at a time, Neon Events Ltd offers photo booth hire equipment that can handle up to eight party goers.



“This Booth is manned by our ‘Booth Butlers’ but is operated by the guests themselves by way of a touchscreen once inside the Booth,” the article said, adding that it also uses a high quality Canon DSLR camera, a 24 inch touchscreen and the same top-notch photos that one would find at a local camera shop.



“Three or 4 pictures will be taken (dependent upon the print layout you choose) and prints are ready in just 11 seconds. The whole process can take just 30 seconds depending on how long the guests like to ‘strike a pose’ for the camera.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Neon Events Ltd is welcome to visit the company’s user friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the various equipment hire they offer. In addition to the photo booths, the company also features a dance floor hire service, chocolate fountains, and more.



About Neon Events Ltd

Neon Events Ltd specialises in equipment hire for just about any occasion, from weddings through to corporate events. They have a wide range of products available including photo booths, dance floors, chocolate fountains, candy carts, ice cream bicycles, candy floss machines and much more. The team has over 20 years experience in the industry and have covered over 1500 events in the last 3 years alone. For more information, please visit http://www.neonevents.co.uk/