Create Canvas Prints on the Go With New Photo Canvas App from Photo in Canvas

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- Last week, Photo in Canvas launched its all new ‘Photo Canvas’ app. It’s the first of its kind and allows iPhone users the opportunity to capture photos and create canvas prints on the go.



Photo in Canvas has created its Photo Canvas App in an attempt to capture a growing market. With new smart phones being added to shelves all the time, Photo in Canvas looks to make its service easily accessible and practical for customers who are always on the move.



The app brings together the facilities available on the website to ensure that customers have all they need to create the perfect piece of wall art or gift. iPhone users can simply choose a photo from their photo gallery or take a new photograph via the Photo Canvas app.



Making edits, zooming in and out and re-sizing the photograph is made easy. Once the canvas print has been created, it is even possible to check how the canvas will look on the walls of the home. For this option, customers can choose an image from a list of existing images or take a picture of a wall within the home to see how it fits with surroundings.



The Photo Canvas app is free to download and makes transforming photographs into stunning canvas prints on to go. To find out more about the app simply click here or head to the Apple App Store to download the app and start creating canvas prints which are perfect for home decoration and as gifts.