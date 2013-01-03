Photo Comic App That Let's You Make Your Own Photo Comics on iPhone and iPad Released

Penang, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- In the old times of hard newsprint, only people who could draw were successful comic strip authors. But thanks to latest developments in the world of mobile applications, now everyone can be a comic artist. Comic strip enthusiasts who want funny but don't care about pretty drawing can have their strips, those who want artistry have theirs, and even those with very specific tastes can find something just right. The best part about these developments is that they allow you, regardless of any talent as an artist or comedian, to create your very own comic strip, according to your taste.



Better yet, what if you could convert your photos into a photo comic? as it tells your story with an added narration to it to describe what’s going on in each frame. Imagine if you could recreate your love moments with your pictures in a series of events with you as the main character in comic or manga style. Wouldn’t it be fun?



A good app should be easy in terms of usage, capabilities to add effect to your photo, add in Emoticon Stickers Enhance emotions with comic screen tones and speed lines, turn your photo into Rage or meme, or just troll your photos and let’s you share with your friends via Facebook and Twitter.



One such app is Photo-Comic ME. This amazing iphone comic app enables you to create your very own story about you with your photo and pictures and turn it into something more incredible and to tell your story in comic or manga style. This incredible comic app allows you to recreate your amazing moments into a graphic novel style strip and share it with your friends.



This interesting photo effects app for the iPad HERE .



About Spark of Idea

We are Spark of Idea, a next generation App maker which focuses on creating interesting apps for users worldwide. Photo-comic ME is the flagship app of Spark of Idea and it’s being downloaded and used by thousands of friends all over the world.



Contact details

Company Name: Spark of Idea

Email : dreamwaker98@hotmail.com

Location: Penang , Malaysia

Website : http://photocomic.me/