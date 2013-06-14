Photo Contest App That Changes the Rules of the Game

Tallinn, Estonia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Camorka is a brand new social media application where businesses and private users can organize photo contests. "What's the difference with any other photo application? We offer a unique possibility to put up real prizes for users, so businesses can promote their products or services without annoying people with advertising," says Robert Kõrvits.



Camorka is developed considering practical needs. "Creating a photo contest on Facebook is such a pain and Instagram is not meant for that either. Our unique voting system is patent pending. In Camorka every user has a different critic level depending on his/her previous voting accuracy and that level determines the weight of the users votes." The application allows businesses to collect data about participants and can use photos in their Facebook feed or for any other marketing needs.



Camorka is downloadable in iTunes App Store http://tinyurl.com/camorka-ios and Google Play http://tinyurl.com/camorka-play



In the first week Camorka ranked TOP2 of Free Apps in Estonian iTunes App Store.



