Photo Cuba Workshop Offers a Unique Opportunity to Advance Travel Photography Skills

Guelph, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Photography is an art form that has come into its own in the 21st century, and as a result more people are realizing its power and potential and want to be able to learn the skills to create truly exceptional photographs. Photo Cuba Workshop offers a Cuba photography workshop that is a photography travel tour unlike any other: The workshop blends technical learning with real experiences to create unforgettable moments captured forever through the power of imagery.



Trina will teach students a variety of topics from visual storytelling, capturing the decisive moment, composition and sculpting light. These practical guides will serve as tools to capture inspirational images of rural and urban Cuba. Students will also receive lectures on the history, culture and traditions of Cuba to better understand the images they capture.



Each student will be given several feedback sessions that is pitched to their photography level. One on one mentoring time is guaranteed as part of the course structure. Students will be encouraged to immerse themselves in Cuban culture. Through real experiences students will have the opportunity to express their perspective and develop their own photographic eye. Participants will experience many different locations, along the way guided by the expertise of German Portuondo, Cuban painter and director of the local art gallery. The legacy that will be left behind from the workshop is a digital slideshow that will play in the local art gallery. This slideshow will showcase the visual stories that were made from the week for the local community to enjoy.



A spokesperson for Photo Cuba Workshop explained, “The Photo Cuba Workshop is an opportunity like no other for those passionate about travel and photography. It allows students to instantly begin applying the principles they learn because they are in a novel environment surrounded by a distinct and unfamiliar culture. This allows them to experience first-hand the joy of discovery that immersive learning can bring. Photographer Trina Koster will inspire and instruct students in how to tell their stories through photography. Photoshop expert Scott Mooney will demonstrate how to maximize the artistic potential of your images."



About Photo Cuba Workshop: This February 19-26, 2014 the workshop will take photography to the next level on a one-of-a-kind travel workshop to Santiago de Cuba. Students will experience contemporary Cuban life off the resorts. Through the art of photography, students will connect with the incredibly warm, open and photogenic Cuban people in a trip of a lifetime. For more information, please visit: http://www.photocubaworkshop.com/