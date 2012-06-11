Photo Engraved Jewelry from Jewelry Keepsakes Helps People Honor Passed Loved Ones

Great Falls, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- There is truly nothing harder in life than losing a family member, spouse, friend or even a beloved pet.



While everyone deals with the loss of a loved one differently, finding a way to properly honor their memory is an important part of the grieving process; from holding a special ceremony to making a donation or dedication in their name.



Becoming increasingly popular, many people are choosing to keep their loved ones close to their hearts with cremation jewelry and photo engraved jewelry from JewelryKeepsakes.com. The online jewelry company offers a wide range of quality pendants, rings, bracelets and keychains, allowing people to honor their friends, family or pets at all times. Whether looking for a locket for ashes or a picture engraved pendant, Jewelry Keepsakes has the perfect piece of jewelry for everyone’s unique needs.



To provide customers with an even greater selection of remembrance jewelry, Jewelry Keepsakes recently added a new line of photo engraved jewelry that also holds cremains. This allows customers to not only remember a departed person or pet with a picture of them, but also lets a person include a small amount of their remains, some dried flowers from a funeral arrangement or even a lock of their hair.



The new pendants come in a variety of shapes and material choices, including gold, rose gold, sterling silver and stainless steel. As an added bonus, text engraving can be added to the back side of the pendant to further commemorate a passed loved one.



According to the Jewelry Keepsakes, a picture locket necklace or locket for ashes is a wonderful way for people to celebrate their loved ones.



“Cremation jewelry is one of the most personal, meaningful ways to remember a loved one. Place a small amount of ashes or other keepsake items inside the pendant and they'll always remain close to your heart. Pets also play a huge role in our lives and their remains can also be preserved to provide continuing comfort to those who miss them.”



Jewelry Keepsakes also features a host of additional urn pendants, bracelets, rings, keychains, displays and more in a variety of shapes, styles and materials.



For more information, visit http://www.JewelryKeepsakes.com



About Jewelry Keepsakes

Jewelry Keepsakes allows people to commemorate their loved ones in a very personal and intimate way. The online company features a wide range of cremation jewelry and photo engraved jewelry, including pendants, rings, bracelets, keychains and more. The company aims to provide customers with a treasured family heirloom, sure to honor a loved one for generations to come. For more information, contact:



Jewelry Keepsakes Inc.

901 Central Ave, Suite 2

Great Falls, MT 59401

Toll Free: 1-877-723-7229

customerservice@jewelrykeepsakes.com