Photos on Canvas Delivers Unrivalled Customer Service

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- Photos on Canvas prides itself on its high quality canvas prints and friendly customer service. The team has made a series of changes onsite in recent months which look to improve customer experience and offer information on all there is to know on the canvas print service available.



Canvas prints have become a popular purchase across the nation of late. As well as offering an alternative way to display photographs, canvas prints are perfect for adding personality and colour into a home. What’s more, they are the ideal present for those looking for a personal gift.



Photos on Canvas offers an eclectic range of premium canvas prints in a wide array of styles, designs and sizes. With an easy upload system and simple canvas prints creation process, customers can rely on the operation going smoothly.



The team at Photos on Canvas may be small but their commitment to providing a high quality service ensures that each and every customer receives the information they require to create stunning canvas prints. If customers have any questions regarding canvas print upload, creation or delivery, the team are always available to help.



The team are available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm via telephone or email. To find out more about the service available at Photos on Canvas or to browse the range of products available, simply visit PhotosonCanvas.net.