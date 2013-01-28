Milton Keynes, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Photo techniques have been unmasked in the latest edition of a guide, details of which were released today from DigitalMedia4u, a provider of digital download products and reviews. The guide is aimed at anyone who has an interest in photography or just loves to take pictures. Anyone can learn how to create stunning pictures by using the photo techniques shown, without needing to own expensive equipment or be a hotshot cameraman.



The guide entitled Trick Photography & Special Effects 2nd Edition is from Evan Sharboneau. Evan said “I was getting so many people asking me how I did all this stuff, that I put together a simple guide revealing everything”. Thousands of people all over the world have downloaded my 1st edition of this guide, and used it to finally get the shots they want, and now it’s been updated to the 2nd edition.



Trick Photography & Special Effects 2nd Edition is a complete instructional package for using your regular camera and some photo techniques, to creating amazing pictures and photo special effects that can be simply breath taking. The entire package includes:



- 295 page instruction guide.

- 9 hours of how-to video tutorials.

- over 300 inspirational photographs, created by some of the most talented photographic artists around the world.



Evan shows how the amateur photographer can improve their skills to immediately take better photos, and then start creating other images such as “light painting” that are simply stunning. Practical shortcut secrets are revealed which progress the reader up from the amateur level to create more professional photo special effects which can usually take years to master. Some of the secrets and photo techniques that the reader can discover within this guide are:



- How to use stunning photography tricks that other people simply won't understand - they'll assume Photoshop® has been used, but in reality they're just regular photos.

- How simple tweaks to camera settings can take amazing shots that would usually need a hyper-expensive camera setup.

- How to capture infra-red light with a DSLR camera to create impactful images with surreal colour.

- How to capture beautiful High Dynamic Range nature or landscape shots.

- How to shoot and edit amazing 360 degree panoramic shots.

- The secret behind stitching multiple light paintings together to create pseudo digital art.

- How to put "the invisible man" into pictures and create photo special effects.

- How to freeze motion and take crystal clear high-speed photographs.

- Cool perspective tricks that can be done in camera, with no special tools or software needed.

- How to take 3D images right now - no expensive software needed.

- How to capture amazing "star trail" long exposure shots.

- Why a computer scanner is the key to some of the coolest, wackiest pictures, and it doesn’t involve scanning them.

- How to use Adobe® Photoshop® software to further improve your photo techniques and create amazing visual effects.



This guide and video tutorial package will totally revolutionize the way readers take photos, and they'll also discover some Photoshop® and photo techniques that are going to stay with them for the rest of their life. There are numerous testimonials including pictures from readers of Evans 1st Edition guide, which shows the skills that can be attained.



The reader can learn how they can break through the ranks of “ordinary” photographers and become a person who takes those pictures that amaze everybody and gets them asking “how do they do that?”.



